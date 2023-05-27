Left Menu

Murder of Kerala hotelier was 'honeytrap attempt' gone wrong, says police

During the melee, Farhana handed over a hammer to Shibili who hit Sidhique on his head.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:48 IST
Murder of Kerala hotelier was 'honeytrap attempt' gone wrong, says police
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the recent murder case of the Kozhikode-based hotelier has revealed that the three arrested accused were allegedly trying to ''honeytrap the victim'', a Kerala police officer said on Saturday.

Malappuram District Police Chief S Sujith Das, addressing the media after the interrogation, said the accused Shibili, Farhana and Ashiq alias Chicku conspired to trap the deceased 58-year-old Sidhique at a hotel near Eranhipalam but the plan went awry on May 18.

The district police chief said a fight ensued after the accused was forced to strip naked and capture objectionable pictures.

''All the three accused had planned the honeytrap and were also ready to counteract any opposition from the deceased. During the melee, Farhana handed over a hammer to Shibili who hit Sidhique on his head. Ashiq kicked the victim, breaking his ribs,'' Das said.

He added that they purchased two trolley bags and a cutter and chopped the body into two pieces before throwing the corpse in the bag at Attappady ghat road.

The district police chief said Shibili, who knew the debit card PIN numbers of Sidhique, withdrew the money from some ATMs after the murder.

''They were nabbed from Chennai Egmore railway station on May 24. Their plan was to escape to Assam,'' he said.

Police had on Friday found the corpse of Siddique, a native of Tirur who was running a restaurant at Kozhikode's Olavanna, stuffed in two trolley bags in a gorge along the Attappady ghat road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023