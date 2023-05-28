Left Menu

Sudan's paramilitary RSF says it is open to discussing extending truce

Updated: 28-05-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 01:57 IST
Sudan's paramilitary RSF says it is open to discussing extending truce
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Saturday it is willing to discuss the possibility of extending a ceasefire agreement with the Sudanese army that is due to expire on Monday.

The RSF "declares its full readiness to continue talks during the last two days of the truce under the auspices of the Saudi-American mediation to discuss the possibility of renewing the ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements," it said in a statement.

The warring factions signed a seven-day truce last Monday to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to wider talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

