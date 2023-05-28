Maha: Medical student, his minor sister drown in lake in Thane district

A 23-year-old medical student and his minor sister drowned in a lake at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Davadi village of Dombivili town in the afternoon, the official from MIDC fire station said.

Ranjit Ravindran, a final year MBBS student, and his sister Kirti (16) had gone to the lake to give their dog a bath, when they drowned, he said.

People in the vicinity raised an alarm and the local fire brigade fished out the bodies after about an hour, he said.

The deceased were residents of Umesh Nagar locality and their parents, who are out of town, have been informed about the accident, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)