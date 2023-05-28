Left Menu

Missing hotelier found dead in Haryana's Ambala

The blood-soaked body of a missing hotel owner was found in a field near Durana village here on Sunday, police said.Sukhchain 36, a resident of village Noorpur adjoining Ambala City, went missing two days ago after which his family members filed a complaint, they said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

Sukhchain (36), a resident of village Noorpur adjoining Ambala City, went missing two days ago after which his family members filed a complaint, they said. Some villagers saw a blood-soaked body of a man, with his legs tied up, lying in a field in the morning and informed police, they said. Injury marks were found on his arms and face, police said.

The hotelier's brother Amit said that Sukhchain was running a hotel in the village. On May 26, he left from the hotel but never reached home. His mobile phone was also found to be switched off. Assistant Sub Inspector Guru Ram said the body has been sent to Ambala City Civil Hospital for post-mortem and that the exact cause of death will be revealed after the report comes. The hotelier's family members have alleged that he was murdered and demanded a speedy probe into the matter, police said. The police are investigating the matter and soon a case will be registered in this regard, the officer said.

