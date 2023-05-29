Left Menu

Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital, crowds mark Kyiv Day

Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said was the largest drone attack of the city but crowds poured into the streets later on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital's founding.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 06:17 IST
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital, crowds mark Kyiv Day

Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said was the largest drone attack of the city but crowds poured into the streets later on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian capital's founding. Ukrainian military said it had downed 58 of the 59 launched drones, described by the air force as a record assault with the Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said all 36 drones targeting Kyiv had been destroyed.

The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. "This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

In what also appears to be the first deadly attack on Kyiv in May and the 14th assault this month, falling debris killed a 41-year-old man, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while several other people were injured. KYIV DAY CROWDS

Despite being exhausted from late-night stay in shelters, residents descended into the streets during the day to attend live concerts, sample food stalls and enjoy craft shows in festivities that were scaled down from previous years. "Strength is in people, it is in cities, it is in life, and when life, people, and the most important cities for culture are despised, Russia will only face defeat," Zelenskiy said.

Moscow did not comment on the attacks. Separately, Russian media cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as reiterating that Moscow's goals in Ukraine will be achieved. Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said, including the historical Pecherskyi neighbourhood.

Reuters witnesses said that during the air raid alerts that started soon after midnight, many people stood on their balconies, some screaming offensives directed at Russia's President Vladimir Putin and "Glory to air defence" slogans. France condemned the attack "in the strongest terms", adding that it had claimed the lives of at least two people and left several injured, in what it called a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

"These unacceptable acts constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished," the French foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. LOOMING COUNTER-OFFENSIVE

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia had targeted on Sunday military and critical infrastructure facilities in central Ukraine, and the Kyiv region in particular - as has been increasingly the case with a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming. Zelenskiy said one drone hit an unidentified infrastructure target in the Zhytomyr region, west of the capital.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television that a combination of fighter aircraft and mobile air defence systems were used to down the drones. He did not say what systems were deployed. He has said previously that Ukraine uses the NASAMS air defence systems to destroy the Shahed drones.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Air Force thanked the United States for sending more of the NASAM systems, among others, as well as the U.S.-made Stinger portable systems also used for downing drones, that were part of the U.S. April aid package. The expensive Patriots systems, Ihnat said on Sunday, have made air defences more effective and have been used chiefly for more sophisticated weaponry, such as Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the information on what systems were used or how many drones were launched and destroyed. The Sunday attacks came after Kyiv said that combat clashes eased around the besieged city of Bakhmut in southeastern Ukraine, the site of the war's longest battle.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern military grouping said only one military clash had occurred in Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, though Russian forces maintained heavy artillery strikes. Over the weekend, Kyiv indicated that its forces were ready to launch a long-promised counteroffensive to recapture territory taken by Russia in the 15 months of the war.

"Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meanness from invaders. It has survived them all, and it will survive the (Russians)," Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023