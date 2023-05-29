Left Menu

FACTBOX-Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law: Key provisions in the legislation

* Death penalty for the offence of "aggravated homosexuality" - which includes transmitting terminal illnesses like HIV/AIDS through gay sex and having same-sex relations with a person with a disability. * Bans same-sex marriages. * A child convicted of an offence involving same-sex relations can be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:47 IST
Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ law is among the world's harshest, stipulating capital punishment for "serial offenders". Here are the key provisions of the bill that was signed into law on Monday by President Yoweri Museveni:

* Death penalty for the offence of "aggravated homosexuality" - which includes transmitting terminal illnesses like HIV/AIDS through gay sex and having same-sex relations with a person with a disability. * Life imprisonment for certain offences involving same-sex intercourse, 20-year sentence for "promotion of homosexuality" and up to 10 years for attempting to commit same-sex acts.

* Prohibits any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between persons of the same sex. * Bans same-sex marriages.

* A child convicted of an offence involving same-sex relations can be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years. * Any legal entities such as media and non-governmental organisations that "knowingly" promote homosexuality will incur a fine and a potential suspension.

* False or misleading allegations of homosexuality to carry a sentence of one year in prison.

