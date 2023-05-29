Minister Ajay Bhatt visits headquarters of BRO's 'Project Sampark' in Jammu

Union minister Ajay Bhatt on Monday visited the headquarters of 'Project Sampark' of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here and reviewed the progress of works being undertaken for enhancing the strategic needs of the security forces, a defence spokesman said.

Bhatt was briefed in detail by chief engineer Brigadier Tejpal Singh on the entire panorama of works carried out ranging from enhancing defence potential of our forces as well as constructing and maintaining our strategic lines of communication, he said.

The Union minister of state for Defence was briefed on the use of new technologies for road construction, the spokesman said. Bhatt was also briefed about various welfare measures undertaken for the entire rank and file, he said.

Bhatt appreciated the commendable work done by BRO personnel and also paid solemn homage to the bravehearts, the spokesman said.

