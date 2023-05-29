Left Menu

Ambala man thrashed by bouncers in Gurugram club

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bouncers of the club, yet to be identified, under sections 147 rioting, 148 unlawful assembly, 323 causing hurt, and 506 criminal intimidation of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station Sunday night, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:22 IST
A 27-year-old Ambala resident was allegedly thrashed in front of his wife and friends by the bouncers of a club here in Sector 29 over a minor confrontation, police said on Monday.

According to police, the man was beaten up because he had accidentally bumped into a bouncer while dancing.

Bhuvnesh Soni, a resident of Model Town in Ambala, in his complaint said he had gone to a club at around 2.30 am Sunday with his wife and friends for partying.

''While dancing I bumped into a bouncer who got angry. The bouncer called his colleagues and started beating me and my friend. One of them even pushed me down the stairs,'' Soni wrote in his complaint.

He said the bouncers did not just stop there and one of them brought a stick from outside and thrashed him and his friends with the stick.

Police found Soni in a wounded state when they reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital where they took his and his friends' statement. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bouncers of the club, yet to be identified, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station Sunday night, police said. ''An FIR has been registered and CCTV cameras installed in the club are being examined. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Inspector Pawan Malik.

