Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law will undermine international relationships, EU's Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:48 IST
Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which President Yoweri Museveni signed on Monday, goes against international human rights law and will impact the country's ties with international partners, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This law is contrary to international human rights law and to Uganda's obligations under the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, including commitments on dignity and non-discrimination, and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment," Borrell said in a statement.

"The Ugandan government has an obligation to protect all of its citizens and uphold their basic rights. Failure to do so will undermine relationships with international partners," he said.

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

