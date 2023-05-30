Left Menu

Court denies bail to Abbas Ansari's wife Nikhat Bano

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:41 IST
Court denies bail to Abbas Ansari's wife Nikhat Bano
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of Nikhat Bano, the wife of SBSP MLA Abbas Anasari, arrested for alleged unlawful meeting with her husband in jail.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Monday passed the order seeing the seriousness of the allegations and her involvement in the matter.

In February, the police and the district administration of Chitrakoot had raided the Chitrakoot district jail on getting information about the meeting of Ansari and his wife Bano as well as his driver Niyaz in contravention of rules.

A number of mobile phones and other material, including foreign currency, were found in Bano's possession. Both Bano and Niyaz were subsequently arrested.

Bano faces charges of threatening witnesses, making facilities available in jail for her husband, luring and giving gifts to jail officials and staff.

Faraz Khan, who had helped Nikhat get a house near the Chitrakoot jail and facilitating her meeting with Abbas, was also arrested.

Police had also arrested jail warder Jagmohan, jailor Santosh Kumar, jail superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar and deputy jailor Chandrakala.

A chargesheet has been filed in this matter against Ansari, Bano, Niyaz, Khan and Navneet Sachan.

A case was registered in this regard on February 11 at Karvi police station on the complaint lodged by sub-inspector Shyam Dev Singh.

Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau and son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, is in prison in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

