Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian security officer during clashes in the occupied West Bank flashpoint city of Jenin on Monday, the Palestinian Fatah faction said in a statement. The Israeli military said its forces had come under heavy Palestinian fire while seeking the arrest of security suspects in Jenin and had returned fire at the gunmen.

Wildfire in Canada's Halifax leads to evacuation orders for thousands of homes

A wildfire in the eastern Canadian city of Halifax led to mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of homes, and officials said residents will not be not allowed to return until advised by municipal authorities. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the evacuations impacted about 18,000 people.

Maduro and Lula hit out at US sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian leader Luis Inacio Lula de Silva on Monday assailed U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Maduro said he hopes a regional South American summit in Brasilia will call for their removal. Lula called the U.S. sanctions "extremely exaggerated" and criticized the United States for denying the legitimacy of fellow leftist Maduro, who is considered by Washington an authoritarian leader who has not allowed free elections.

North Korea says it will launch its first military spy satellite in June

North Korea will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June for live monitoring of U.S. military activities, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, denounced joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea as openly showing their "reckless ambition for aggression."

Russia hits base in Ukraine in new wave of strikes, Zelenskiy praises Patriots

Russia said on Monday its military hit Ukrainian air bases in overnight strikes and Ukrainian forces shelled industrial facilities inside Russia as both sides sought the upper hand ahead of what Kyiv hopes will be a decisive counter-offensive. In a rare acknowledgement of damage to a military "target", Ukraine said that work was under way to restore a runway and that five aircraft were taken out of service in the western region of Khmelnitskiy, though it did not name the sites.

China rejects US request for a meeting between defense chiefs -WSJ

China has rejected a request by the United States for a meeting between their defense chiefs on the sidelines of an annual security forum in Singapore this coming weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. "Overnight, the PRC informed the U.S. that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary (Lloyd) Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore this week," the Pentagon said in a statement to the Journal, adding the department believes in open communication "to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict."

Sudan factions agree to extend ceasefire deal amid clashes

Sudan's warring military factions agreed on Monday to a five-day extension of a ceasefire agreement, after renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in the capital threw fresh doubts on the effectiveness of a truce designed to ease a humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered a week-long ceasefire deal and have been monitoring it remotely, announced shortly before it was due to expire on Monday evening the parties had agreed to extend it.

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

President Tayyip Erdogan and supporters on Monday revelled in an election victory lengthening his rule into a third decade while Turkey's opposition, which once counted on winning, braced for "difficult days" against an increasingly autocratic government. His rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu said it was "the most unfair election in years" but did not dispute the outcome, which gave Erdogan a mandate to pursue policies that have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Serbian president to meet US, Russia, China, EU ambassadors after clashes erupt

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet on Tuesday with the ambassadors of the United States, Russia, China, Britain and the head of the European Union mission, the president's office said late on Monday, after new clashes erupted in northern Kosovo. Vucic put the army on the highest level of combat alert after around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters.

Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, including the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality", drawing Western condemnation and risking sanctions from aid donors. Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, as in more than 30 African countries, but the new law goes further.

