Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:48 IST
Ukraine air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday.

Calling it a "massive" attack launched in several waves, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.

It was the third attack on the city in 24 hours. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched.

