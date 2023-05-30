Left Menu

Man held with heroin, cash in J-K's Rajouri; 31 phones seized

Aziz Ahmed alias Sonu Chinese, a notorious drug peddler, was nabbed during a raid on his house in Rajouri town in the presence of executive magistrate deployed by district civil administration, police said in a statement.The statement said two electronic weighing machines, three cameras, three motors, four amplifiers, one inverter, one stabilizer and one speaker have also been recovered during the raid.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested with 11 gram heroin in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, adding 31 mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash were also seized from him. Aziz Ahmed alias Sonu Chinese, a notorious drug peddler, was nabbed during a raid on his house in Rajouri town in the presence of executive magistrate deployed by district civil administration, police said in a statement.

The statement said two electronic weighing machines, three cameras, three motors, four amplifiers, one inverter, one stabilizer and one speaker have also been recovered during the raid. ''Some part of recovered property is suspected to be stolen in nature but exact use of mobile phones will be clear during investigation,'' the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Ahmed, who was becoming notorious for peddling of narcotics in the town and was luring youth towards addiction.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh (IPS) said, ''There is zero tolerance policy against peddlers and stringent action as per law of land will continue against them.'' ''Parental surveillance at home is the first but most powerful form of preventive measure to save the youth and younger generation from falling into the net of addiction of drugs and narcotics,'' he said.

