Police head constable hangs self in UP's Jalaun

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A police head constable allegedly hanged himself in his room in the Police Lines, officials said on Tuesday.

A native of Banda district, Jai Chandra Prajapati was posted in the office of the Circle Officer (Orai), the police said.

Superintendent of Police Eraj Raja said Prajapati, who joined the force 11 years ago, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

It was not immediately known why he took the step, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

