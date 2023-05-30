Deepu Kumar killed by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag cremated

Left Menu

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:40 IST
Deepu Kumar, who was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, was cremated near his native village here on Tuesday, with Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina terming the killing as unfortunate that has shamed humanity.

Kumar (27), who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area in the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on Monday.

His body was on Tuesday moved to his remote Thial village in Udhampur district where it was received by villagers amid anti-Pakistan sloganeering.

The body was later taken to a nearby cremation ground where the last last rites were performed. The pyre was lit by Kumar's nephew in accordance with family tradition and rituals.

''This is a very unfortunate incident which shames humanity. His father is on the death-bed and his elder brother is blind. He was the only bread earner for the family," Raina, who was among several BJP workers who joined the last rites of the deceased, told PTI.

He said the perpetrators of the gruesome crime have done a great injustice to the poor family.

''What was his crime for which he was brutally killed? An innocent blood was shed and those who have done this have committed a great sin,'' Raina said, adding ''the culprits cannot escape the law here and the creator too will not forgive them''.

The BJP leader said he spoke to the Lt Governor and sought adequate compensation for the poor family. ''I am hopeful that the government will come out with a proper rehabilitation plan for them''.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Kumar.

Hailing from remote Thial village of Majalta, about 60 kms from the Udhampur district headquarters, Kumar was a sole breadwinner in a joint family comprising his pregnant wife, ailing father besides blind brother, his wife and two children who are putting up together in a single-storey mud-house on a slope in the village.

Reacting to the killing, the Jammu chapter of J-K High Court Bar Association termed it as ''dastardly act'' and voiced concern about the game-plan of terrorists and their masters across the border in selectively targeting the peace-loving civilians.

Chairing a condolence meeting inside the court complex in Jammu, Bar president Vikram Sharma appreciated the offensive mounted by security forces against the perpetrators of crime to bring them to book.

''We hope such incidents are not allowed to recur and that the terrorism shall soon be wiped out,'' he said, urging the government to give a befitting response to those waging war against the country from within and outside.

