Iraqi Kurdistan parliament's 2022 term extension unconstitutional, supreme court rules

Iraq's federal supreme court ruled on Tuesday that the 2022 extension of the country's Kurdistan region parliament term by one year was unconstitutional and undermined democracy in the country, its top judge Jassim Mohammed said.

All decisions issued by the regional parliament from the date of its term extension in October 2022 were therefore considered null and void, Mohammed said.

