Turkish court acquits three people in retrial over Ghosn escape - lawyer

In the retrial, the court acquitted our client, along with two pilots who were initially convicted," Danaci told Reuters. Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:50 IST
A Turkish court acquitted three people over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape via Istanbul to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a lawyer for one of the defendants said on Tuesday. A jet company executive and two pilots, who were detained for several months, were convicted to four years and two months in jail in 2021 over the charge of migrant smuggling.

Mehmet Fatih Danaci, a lawyer for the jet operator executive, said an appeals court ordered the retrial of the case and returned the file to the lower court. "We appealed the ruling. In the retrial, the court acquitted our client, along with two pilots who were initially convicted," Danaci told Reuters.

Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct. He denied the charge and said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger. The ousted chairman of the alliance of Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp fled to Lebanon in late 2019 while awaiting trial and has since been living as a fugitive.

