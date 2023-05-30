Mumbai: Man held for looting valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from jewellery store

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store in the western suburb of Goregaon here and decamping with valuables worth Rs 74 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused from Rajasmand in Rajasthan and recovered the stolen jewellery from him, an official from Goregaon police station said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly sedated the security guard at the jewellery shop and rendered him unconscious before looting the valuables on May 15. During the probe, the police found that the accused had used multiple vehicles to reach Rajasthan and had kept the stolen valuables at the house of a female friend, the official said. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 392 (punishment for robbery), 380 (theft in dwelling house), he said.

