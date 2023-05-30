Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for looting valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from jewellery store

During the probe, the police found that the accused had used multiple vehicles to reach Rajasthan and had kept the stolen valuables at the house of a female friend, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:53 IST
Mumbai: Man held for looting valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from jewellery store
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store in the western suburb of Goregaon here and decamping with valuables worth Rs 74 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused from Rajasmand in Rajasthan and recovered the stolen jewellery from him, an official from Goregaon police station said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly sedated the security guard at the jewellery shop and rendered him unconscious before looting the valuables on May 15. During the probe, the police found that the accused had used multiple vehicles to reach Rajasthan and had kept the stolen valuables at the house of a female friend, the official said. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 392 (punishment for robbery), 380 (theft in dwelling house), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023