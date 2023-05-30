Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti to be sworn in as Kerala HC Chief Justice on June 1

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will be on Thursday sworn in as its Chief Justice, the Raj Bhavan said. Justice Bhatti would be administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan auditorium here on June 1, it said in a statement.

Justice Bhatti was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on May 26. According to information on the Kerala High Court website, he was appointed as its Acting Chief Justice with effect from April 24.

Born in 1962, Justice Bhatti was enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and started practice in the High Court of Judicature of Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. In 2013, he was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Subsequently, he was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed the charge in June 2014. Upon bifurcation and establishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati in 2019, Justice Bhatti was sworn in as its judge. He was later transferred and appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court in 2019.

