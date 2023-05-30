Left Menu

Nitish lays foundation stone for facelift of Simaria Dham

Updated: 30-05-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:44 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the revitalisation project of Simaria Dham, a pilgrimage centre in Begusarai district along river Ganga. The Rs 115-crore project will provide a facelift to Simaria Dham, which attracts devotees from within the country as well as Nepal and Bhutan, especially during the month-long Kalpvas Mela held in autumn.

''This is a dream project which will give a further boost to the tourism potential of the state by ensuring better facilities,'' said Kumar. He listed ''stairs leading to the ghat, modern amenities like changing rooms for pilgrims and a dedicated spot for Ganga aarti'' as highlights of the beautification project.

During the Kalpvas Mela, pilgrims spend a month in tents along the Ganga, taking holy dips every day. Folklore has it that the annual congregation has been taking place in this part of the Mithila region since the time of King Janak, father of Goddess Sita. In a statement, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said, ''A detailed project report has been prepared on the direction of the chief minister. The estimated cost stands at Rs 114.97 crore.'' ''Last year, the CM visited Simaria during Kalpvas Mela and interacted with the pilgrims. He later reviewed the concept plan developed by our department. He wants Simaria Ghat to develop like Haridwar's famous Har Ki Pouri,'' said the minister.

''As an added benefit, the project promises reduced erosion of river banks, which would prevent floods,'' the minister added.

