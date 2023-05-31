UN chief condemns North Korea's satellite launch

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's military satellite launch on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the U.N. chief said.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the military satellite launch conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.

The secretary-general added any launch by Pyongyang using ballistic missile technology was "contrary" to the relevant Security Council resolutions.

