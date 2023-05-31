UN chief condemns North Korea's satellite launch
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's military satellite launch on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the U.N. chief said.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the military satellite launch conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.
The secretary-general added any launch by Pyongyang using ballistic missile technology was "contrary" to the relevant Security Council resolutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More insurers desert net-zero alliance as U.N. climate group sounds alarm
More insurers desert net-zero alliance as U.N. climate group sounds alarm
Rwandan genocide suspect Kayishema arrested in South Africa - U.N. tribunal
Rwandan genocide suspect Kayishema arrested in South Africa - U.N. tribunal
Rwandan genocide suspect Kayishema arrested in South Africa - U.N. tribunal