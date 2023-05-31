Vijay Kumar appointed acting DGP of UP
Senior IPS officer Vijay Kumar will be the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Wednesday.
With the officiating Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vishwakarma retiring from service on Wednesday, the chief minister has given the additional charge to Kumar.
Kumar, a 1988 batch officer, will continue to work as DG Vigilance and CB-CID, the official said.
Vishwakarma had assumed charge as officiating DGP of the state on April 1 after the then officiating DGP DS Chauhan had retired.
