Left Menu

Vijay Kumar appointed acting DGP of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:27 IST
Vijay Kumar appointed acting DGP of UP
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Vijay Kumar will be the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Wednesday.

With the officiating Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vishwakarma retiring from service on Wednesday, the chief minister has given the additional charge to Kumar.

Kumar, a 1988 batch officer, will continue to work as DG Vigilance and CB-CID, the official said.

Vishwakarma had assumed charge as officiating DGP of the state on April 1 after the then officiating DGP DS Chauhan had retired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023