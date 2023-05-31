Left Menu

UN court beefs up convictions of Milosevic aides in final Yugoslav case

Stanisic and Simatovic were initially convicted in 2021 of narrower charges of aiding and abetting crimes in one Bosnian town but prosecutors appealed to include more municipalities. The pair denied all the charges against them and had argued that they had no real influence over Serb militias fighting in Bosnia.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:24 IST
UN court beefs up convictions of Milosevic aides in final Yugoslav case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.N. judges on Wednesday sentenced two former Serbian spymasters who worked for Yugoslav ex-President Slobodan Milosevic to 15 years in jail as it beefed up their initial convictions in the last case before The Hague tribunal dating from the Balkan wars. Appeals judges ruled that Jovica Stanisic, former head of Serbia's state security service, and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic were responsible for crimes in several parts of Bosnia and Croatia due to their role in helping finance and train Serb militias during the 1990s break-up of Yugoslavia.

The two spymasters "shared the intent to further the common criminal plan to forcibly and permanently remove the majority of non-Serbs from large areas of Croatia and Bosnia", presiding judge Graciela Gatti Santana said in the ruling. Stanisic and Simatovic were initially convicted in 2021 of narrower charges of aiding and abetting crimes in one Bosnian town but prosecutors appealed to include more municipalities.

The pair denied all the charges against them and had argued that they had no real influence over Serb militias fighting in Bosnia. They now have no legal recourse left to appeal Wednesday's ruling, marking the first time that Serbian state officials have received a definitive conviction for crimes committed in neighbouring Bosnia during the 1992-95 war.

"This is the only decision we have with officials from Belgrade convicted as part of a joint criminal enterprise," which committed crimes in Bosnia, U.N. prosecutor Serge Brammertz told reporters, referring to the tougher convictions. Prosecutors had argued the men were a direct link between Milosevic's government in Serbia and crimes committed during the wars in Bosnia and Croatia that left more than 100,000 people dead and displaced a million.

Milosevic died in his cell in 2006 while on trial for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes at The Hague tribunal. Stanisic, 72, who was present in court, fidgeted with his hands as judges read the verdict. Simatovic, 73, followed the case via video-link from the nearby U.N. detention centre.

Bosnian victims' organisations welcomed the ruling, saying it could inspire others to seek justice. "This is also a message for mothers in Ukraine, for mothers in Syria to fight for justice and they will have results," Munira Subasic, president of the Srebrenica mothers' association, told reporters outside the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023