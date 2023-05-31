Left Menu

Several injured as groups clash during Ahilyabai Holkar birth anniversary celebration in UP's Aligarh

Several persons were injured in brick-batting between two groups during celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar in the Madrak area here on Wednesday, police said.The clash broke out when the two groups belonging to the same community started arguing during a bike rally on the occasion, the police said.As the argument escalated, both parties started hurling brickbats at one another, injuring several persons, they added.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:36 IST
The clash broke out when the two groups belonging to the same community started arguing during a bike rally on the occasion, the police said.

As the argument escalated, both parties started hurling brickbats at one another, injuring several persons, they added. A police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

One of the injured persons was hospitalised and is reported out of danger, while with minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, Naithani said. Several persons involved in the violence were detained and additional police force has been deployed in the area, he added. The cause of the violence is being probed and action will be taken against all those involved, the SSP said, adding that the situation is now ''under control''.

