Maha: Ex-BJP office-bearer booked for sexually harassing policewoman

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a former Bharatiya Janata Party BJP functionary from Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly threatening a policewoman and demanding sexual favours from her, an official said on Wednesday. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused wanted them to leave the place and sought sexual favours from her, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:58 IST
Police on Wednesday registered a case against a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly threatening a policewoman and demanding sexual favours from her, an official said on Wednesday. The case was registered against the former party office-bearer for repeatedly threatening the victim between 2018 to 2023. ''The victim resides with her husband, who is also a police officer, in the same building where the accused lives. The two sides were locked in some dispute and the former BJP functionary wanted the couple to vacate the premises,'' an official of Manpada police station said. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused wanted them to leave the place and sought sexual favours from her, he said. Based on her complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders at Kalyan in Thane district alleged that the policewoman's charges were false and aimed at tarnishing the party.

