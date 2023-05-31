Former sarpanch shot dead in Alwar

Two bike-borne assailants shot dead a former sarpanch working on a farm in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Neemrana police station area, they said.

Police said the victim, Dinesh Yadav (45), was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Behrod Circle Officer Anand Rao said personal enmity appears to be the reason behind the murder. He said the accused fired four rounds.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police added.

