US does not know who is responsible for Russia drone attack -White House
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:28 IST
The Biden administration does not know who is responsible for a drone attack in Moscow this week, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.
The U.S. does not have "specific information that tells us who is responsible," Kirby said, adding that the U.S. did not plan to investigate.
