CBI files case against Chief Manager of MOIL Ltd for Rs 1.35-crore fraud

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:51 IST
CBI files case against Chief Manager of MOIL Ltd for Rs 1.35-crore fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against a senior official of central public sector unit MOIL Ltd and several other individuals for alleged fraud to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore.

Sachin Gajallewar, Chief Manager (Finance) of MOIL Ltd, and the others were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the central agency.

The action was based on a complaint filed by Pradeep Kamle, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of MOIL Ltd in Nagpur, alleging a series of criminal activities involving Gajallewar and several other individuals.

The complaint, dated November 14, 2022, was lodged with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CBI (Anti-Corruption Bureau or ACB) and also forwarded to the Ministry of Steel following directions of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The complaint, registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, accused the accused parties of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation of property, cheating, forgery, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, and criminal misconduct.

According to the complaint, Gajallewar, who was serving as Senior Officer to the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MOIL Ltd, colluded with firms namely M/s EcoTech and M/s Easy Comm Solution, both owned by his wife, along with other unidentified public servants and private individuals.

It was alleged that through their actions, they caused a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 1.35 crore to MOIL Ltd while simultaneously benefiting themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

