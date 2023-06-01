Swedish foreign minister says Turkey, Hungary should ratify NATO membership
The time has come for Turkey and Hungary to ratify Sweden's NATO membership application, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday at the start of a meeting of the alliance in Norway.
"We have fulfilled all our commitments," Billstrom said.
