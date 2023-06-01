Judicial probe, peace committee to resolve Manipur violence: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice to inquire into clashes which erupted in northeastern state of Manipur, will soon be announced. He also announced at a press conference held here on Thursday that a peace committee under the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from both Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations will be set up.

''Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur,'' Shah said.

''We will soon announce a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice and set up a peace committee,'' he said. The Home Minister also announced that a CBI probe will be instituted to probe five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

He however also said, ''Violence was a temporary phase, misunderstandings will go away ... the situation will be soon be normal.'' Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

