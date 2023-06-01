Russia's FSB says discovered U.S. intelligence operation using Apple phones
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:45 IST
- Russian Federation
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had discovered a U.S. intelligence operation using Apple phones.
In a statement, the FSB said that several thousand Apple phones had been "infected" as part of the operation.
Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
