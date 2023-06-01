Left Menu

Governor of Russia's Belgorod: Ukraine shelled border town with grad rocket system

Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the border town of Shebekino using Soviet-era grad rocket systems, setting one residential building in the town ablaze.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attacks had also damaged the local administration building and injured a resident.

Earlier Gladkov had reported heavy shelling overnight by Ukrainian forces, saying this had resulted in eight people being wounded and led to the evacuation of local residents.

