Governor of Russia's Belgorod: Ukraine shelled border town with grad rocket system
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the border town of Shebekino using Soviet-era grad rocket systems, setting one residential building in the town ablaze.
Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attacks had also damaged the local administration building and injured a resident.
Earlier Gladkov had reported heavy shelling overnight by Ukrainian forces, saying this had resulted in eight people being wounded and led to the evacuation of local residents.
