Left Menu

217 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered in J-K's Baramulla so far this year: Police

Twenty-three of them, who are habitual drug peddlers, have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances PITNDPS Act and the Public Safety Act PSA.Contraband worth crores of rupees in the black market has been recovered, according to the police.The police official said 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 3.41 crore and 2.419 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.14 crore in the black market have been recovered.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:31 IST
217 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered in J-K's Baramulla so far this year: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 217 drug peddlers have been arrested and narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered so far this year in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

As part of its crackdown on drug peddling, the Baramulla police has registered 144 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first five months of this year, a police official said.

So far, 217 drug peddlers have been arrested. Twenty-three of them, who are habitual drug peddlers, have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Contraband worth crores of rupees in the black market has been recovered, according to the police.

The police official said 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 3.41 crore and 2.419 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.14 crore in the black market have been recovered. Charas, poppy straw and cannabis powder have also been recovered.

The police also seized Rs 43.90 lakh in cash and 15 vehicles, he said.

The total value of the recoveries made so far stands at Rs 7,69,91,000, the police said.

They requested residents of Baramulla to come forward with information on drug peddlers in their areas to help eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

The identity of those providing information will be kept secret, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023