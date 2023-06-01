217 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered in J-K's Baramulla so far this year: Police

As many as 217 drug peddlers have been arrested and narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore recovered so far this year in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

As part of its crackdown on drug peddling, the Baramulla police has registered 144 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first five months of this year, a police official said.

So far, 217 drug peddlers have been arrested. Twenty-three of them, who are habitual drug peddlers, have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Contraband worth crores of rupees in the black market has been recovered, according to the police.

The police official said 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 3.41 crore and 2.419 kg of heroin worth Rs 3.14 crore in the black market have been recovered. Charas, poppy straw and cannabis powder have also been recovered.

The police also seized Rs 43.90 lakh in cash and 15 vehicles, he said.

The total value of the recoveries made so far stands at Rs 7,69,91,000, the police said.

They requested residents of Baramulla to come forward with information on drug peddlers in their areas to help eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

The identity of those providing information will be kept secret, the police said.

