EU sues Italy over failure to treat urban waste water properly
The European Union on Thursday said it had decided to sue Italy over the country's failure to treat urban waste water properly.
"Today, the Commission decided to refer Italy back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a Court judgment of 10 April 2014 on urban waste water treatment," said the European Commission.
