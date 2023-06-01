Left Menu

Hungary doesn't support Ukraine's NATO accession to be on the agenda at Vilnius summit

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:30 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's NATO accession cannot be on the agenda during July's NATO summit, Hungary's foreign minister said on Thursday on his Facebook page.

"We have to be clear on this: the NATO accession of a country currently at war cannot be on the agenda," Peter Szijjarto said, adding that a timetable for Ukraine should not be discussed either.

 

