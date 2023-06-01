Hungary doesn't support Ukraine's NATO accession to be on the agenda at Vilnius summit
Ukraine's NATO accession cannot be on the agenda during July's NATO summit, Hungary's foreign minister said on Thursday on his Facebook page.
"We have to be clear on this: the NATO accession of a country currently at war cannot be on the agenda," Peter Szijjarto said, adding that a timetable for Ukraine should not be discussed either.
