South Africa still considering legal issues over Putin's involvement in BRICS summit - Pandor

South Africa's government is still considering legal issues over Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement in the summit of the BRICS group of nations in August, South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday.

Once a decision has been taken about Putin's participation, President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a final pronouncement, Pandor added.

