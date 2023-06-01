Left Menu

UP: Former MLA among 5 injured in car accident in Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:03 IST
Five people, including former MLA Chhote Lal Rajbhar, were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch near Navratanpur village here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night at Sikandarpur Police Station area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Chhote Lal, his son Kranti, daughter-in-law Basanti, and two others, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident.

The former MLA, was on his way to his native village Chainpur from Ballia when the accident took place.

The injured were rushed to a local government hospital, which later referred them to the district hospital, police said.

Chhote Lal, now a Samajwadi Party member, was elected as the MLA from Chilkahar area of Rajbhar district.

on a BSP ticket in 1997.

