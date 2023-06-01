Left Menu

DRI, coast guard officers seize 32 kg gold worth Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu

During the course of interception, the persons in the fishing boat dropped the contraband parcel into the sea.The contraband parcel containing 11.6 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 7.13 crore was retrieved from the seabed with the help of coast guard expert divers and the same was seized along with the boat used for smuggling the gold.In the night of May 30, a second suspected fishing boat was identified and the DRI officers approached towards it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:05 IST
DRI, coast guard officers seize 32 kg gold worth Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard have seized over 32 kilogramme of gold worth Rs 20.21 crore in two cases in Tamil Nadu, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

''In a joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with the help of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Mandapam & Ramnad Customs, Preventive Division, intercepted two fishing boats and seized 32.869 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 20.21 crore that was smuggled into India from Sri Lanka through the coast,'' an official statement said.

Specific intelligence was developed by DRI, Chennai, that foreign origin gold is being smuggled from Sri Lanka through Vedhalai coast in Ramnad (TN) by different gangs using fishing boats. Accordingly, the DRI officers mounted extensive coastal surveillance with the help of ICG and identified the suspected fishing boats.

In the first case, one of the suspected fishing boats was intercepted by a team of DRI officers and coast guard officers on May 30 after a chase in the sea. During the course of interception, the persons in the fishing boat dropped the contraband parcel into the sea.

The contraband parcel containing 11.6 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 7.13 crore was retrieved from the seabed with the help of coast guard expert divers and the same was seized along with the boat used for smuggling the gold.

In the night of May 30, a second suspected fishing boat was identified and the DRI officers approached towards it. On spotting the Indian Customs boat, the receivers of smuggled gold parcels tried to escape into dark with the smuggled gold. The officers chased the receivers and nabbed the two.

Detailed examination led to the recovery of 21.269 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 13.08 crore from the persons and the same was seized along with the boat and a two-wheeler used for smuggling the gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023