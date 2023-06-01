Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man arrested for threatening woman with knife 'to become his friend'

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:25 IST
Jharkhand: Man arrested for threatening woman with knife 'to become his friend'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Thursday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for threatening a married woman with a knife ''to become his friend'', police said.

The man, a resident of Saudagar Muhalla in Ramgarh town, barged into the woman's house on Wednesday night, and threatened her of dire consequences if she refused his proposal, they said.

The incident triggered tensions in the area as the man is from a different community, they added.

Her neighbours and family rushed to the Ramgarh police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the man.

''Based on the complaint of the woman, an FIR was lodged. The accused, identified as Arju Mansoori, was arrested on Thursday morning,'' Ramgarh police station's in-charge Rohit Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023