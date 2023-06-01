Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted
Two members of a gang of two-wheeler thieves, including a juvenile, were apprehended here on Thursday and eight stolen vehicles were recovered from their possession, police said.
The accused were caught by police near the Regulator bridge during a drive to nab two-wheeler thieves, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.
Another member of the gang, Pradeep, is on the run and police are looking for him, Singh said.
The two-wheelers recovered by police were stolen from different police station areas, the official said.
