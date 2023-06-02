DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 5

BRUSSELS - Introductory statement European Central Bank President Christine Ms Lagarde at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1300 GMT. CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives brief remarks before the National Personal Finance Challenge hosted by the Council for Economic Education – 1730 GMT FRANKFURT - Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action - 1515 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member and Dutch Central bank Governor Klaas Knot to brief parliament on financial sector stability - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at conference on financial integration jointly organised by the European Commission and the ECB in Brussels – 0750 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 ** INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND - Swiss Economic Forum is taking place in Interlaken and will feature a speach by the head of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan and Glencore's CEO among others (To June 9) WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1925 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9

MADRID - Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in high-level seminar on Capital Requirements Regulation/Capital Requirements Directive organised by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Madrid - 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 BRUSSELS - European Central Bank (ECB) and NBB seminar on how will the EU increase its capacity to act autonomously and the implications – 0630 GMT DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum. – 1625 GMT CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 27 SINTRA, Portugal - Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki of the Bank of Canada participates as a panellist in ECB Forum on Central Banking – 0930 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28)

