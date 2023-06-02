Left Menu

Hugh Callaghan, one of wrongly convicted 'Birmingham Six', dies aged 93

Callaghan, who lived a private life after his release, died on May 27, lawyer Gareth Peirce, who represented the Birmingham Six, told Reuters. "He was the one who was in a vulnerable situation.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 02-06-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 09:57 IST
Hugh Callaghan, one of wrongly convicted 'Birmingham Six', dies aged 93
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hugh Callaghan, one of six men wrongly convicted for pub bombings in the English city of Birmingham that killed 21 people in 1974, died this week at the age of 93, his lawyer said.

The "Birmingham Six" were Irish men living in England who were rounded up after the bombings of the crowded Mulberry Bush pub and The Tavern. They spent 16 years in jail until they were exonerated and released in 1991. The bombings were the deadliest attack on the British mainland during "The Troubles" - 30 years of conflict between mostly Catholic nationalists, who favored Northern Ireland's unification with the Republic of Ireland, and mostly Protestant unionists wanting to stay in the United Kingdom.

More than 180 people were injured in the attack. Although the Irish Republican Army (IRA) has been blamed by authorities for planting the explosives, it has never claimed responsibility.

An inquest in 2019 concluded the bombs were planted by members of the Provisional IRA, and that a warning they gave was inadequate. Callaghan, who lived a private life after his release, died on May 27, lawyer Gareth Peirce, who represented the Birmingham Six, told Reuters.

"He was the one who was in a vulnerable situation. Perhaps the most vulnerable. The fact that he survived and came out and had a life was a heroic achievement of stamina," Peirce said. The other five members of the Birmingham Six were Patrick Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker.

The Troubles, in which some 3,600 people died, were largely brought to an end by the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023