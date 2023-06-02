Left Menu

SC stays Madras HC order stalling press communique on Forest Amendment Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:28 IST
SC stays Madras HC order stalling press communique on Forest Amendment Bill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court which had put on hold a press communique issued by the Centre inviting suggestions on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in either English or Hindi.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Pankaj Mithal took note of the submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Lok Sabha Secretariat shall proceed to publish the Tamil Version of the Bill by Monday so as to enable objections by the petitioner in the case.

“In view of the aforesaid, there shall be a stay of the order of the high court. Issue notice,” the bench said.

At the outset, Mehta submitted that the high court ought not to have interfered in the legislative process.

The high court had on May 24 ordered the interim stay of the press communique and all further proceedings while hearing a petition filed by advocate G. Theeran Thirumurugan.

“If the Amendment Bill or the press communique was not made available in vernacular languages other than English and Hindi, the object behind calling for suggestions from the public could be defeated,” the high court had said.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the Centre to upload a copy in Tamil of the Bill on the website and receive suggestions in vernacular languages, including Tamil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023