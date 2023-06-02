Left Menu

Judicial process will take its natural course: Bansuri Swaraj over charges against WFI chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:51 IST
Judicial process will take its natural course: Bansuri Swaraj over charges against WFI chief
  • Country:
  • India

Rejecting the charge that the BJP was following ''double standard'' in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case, party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said FIRs have been registered against him and after investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course.

Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, addressed her first press conference after taking over as the co-convener of the Delhi BJP's legal cell.

She also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it ''delayed'' by nine months the appointment of public prosecutors for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice delayed is justice denied, she noted.

Swaraj, a Supreme Court lawyer, denied the charge that her party was following ''double standard'' as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by some wrestlers, was yet to be arrested by the Delhi Police.

''The FIR has been registered in that case and now it's under the jurisdiction of police. I have deep faith in the judiciary that after the investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course,'' she said.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh on complaints by some women wrestlers. Singh has denied the charges.

Swaraj was appointed the co-convener of the Delhi BJP's legal cell in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023