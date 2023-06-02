Left Menu

Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in UP

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the operation, Special Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.Choudhury was wanted in connection with two murders that took place in Ghaziabad in the last two months and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:21 IST
A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Friday, officials here said.

Two policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Monu Choudhury of Ghaziabad's Muradnagar area was killed in an encounter with police. Two police personnel sustained injuries in the operation, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Choudhury was wanted in connection with two murders that took place in Ghaziabad in the last two months and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. A total of 12 cases, including those of murder, loot and extortion, are registered against him, he said.

Recently, the Ghaziabad police had attached properties of his gang members worth Rs 29 crore under the Gangsters Act, Kumar said.

