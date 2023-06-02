Left Menu

Six injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:59 IST
Six injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi
Six people were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar on Friday, fire officials said.

Information regarding the incident was received at 12:25 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them were discharged after being administered first aid, the officials said.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed that the roof of the building in Inder Enclave, Phase II, Kirari Suleman Nagar collapsed due to the use of poor quality construction material.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter, the officer said.

Four of the injured were identified as Akhilesh Shah (35), a resident of Prem Nagar, Asar Modh (36), Riyazuddin (42) and Aman (44), all residents of Inder Enclave, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

