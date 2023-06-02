Rajasthan man gets 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating girl

A court in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in March 2020.

The POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Yogesh Meena alias Govind (25), a resident of Bhadurpura village under Bundi Sadar police station area, who has been in judicial custody in jail for over three years now.

The victim was hospitalised on March 7, 2020 as her condition deteriorated. During her examination, doctors found that she had a full-term pregnancy, Public Prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said.

Based on the girl's statement and a complaint lodged by her father, a case was registered against Meena under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 8, 2020, and he was arrested, the public prosecutor said.

Meena has been in judicial custody in jail since then, he said.

Meanwhile, the girl delivered a baby, who is currently in a shelter home, he added.

The court held Meena guilty of repeatedly raping the minor and impregnating her. It sentenced him to 20-year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on him, Thakur said.

Statements of at least 16 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 20 documents were submitted in the court, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)