Man's body found hanging inside house in Delhi



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:38 IST

The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a house in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday morning, police said.

At 11:23 am, police received information that foul smell was emanating from a flat in Sector 16B. The house was found locked from inside. A fire brigade was called and the door was broken open, a senior police official said.

Inside the house, the body of the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a plastic rope, he said.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Khatri (40). He was unemployed, the official said.

No foul play is suspected as of now and inquest proceedings are being conducted, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

