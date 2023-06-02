Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:03 IST
TDP fought for equal justice for Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu says
The Telugu Desam Party fought for equal justice for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states during bifurcation, N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

The TDP chief made these remarks as nine years have passed since the bifurcation of the former undivided Andhra Pradesh, and the 10th anniversary of Telangana Formation Day has been grandly celebrated.

''With a view to developing the state after bifurcation, TDP had taken the 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha' and despite the state being in a deficit budget, we have taken all possible measures to take Andhra Pradesh on the progressive path," said the former chief minister in a press note shared on Friday night.

He said that freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, who is considered the founding father of Andhra Pradesh, had sacrificed his life for the formation of the Telugu state in 1952 and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao had floated the TDP for the progress of the Telugu community.

Claiming that the TDP, the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, had achieved record results with Vision 2020 within a brief period of time when it ruled, he noted that second generation reforms were ushered in with the help of technology in 1995 when he was the chief minister.

However, Naidu observed that seeing the prevailing situation pains him and vowed development for the state, with the TDP taking responsibility, including promising to make the poor rich by 2027.

