Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections

Mitsotaki's New Democracy Party won national elections i n May with 40.1% of the vote, but fell short of an outright majority. The parties that came second and third refused to join a coalition, leading to a second vote to be held on June 25.

Greek conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just weeks before a second round of national elections, he said in a video message.

"I tested positive today and therefore I will stay at home for a few days," Mitsotakis said in a video post on Instagram adding that he had cancelled a trip to Northern Greece.

n May with 40.1% of the vote, but fell short of an outright majority. The parties that came second and third refused to join a coalition, leading to a second vote to be held on June 25.

